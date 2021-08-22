CryptoTask Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $711,743.58 and $206,777.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00162098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.68 or 0.99823721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.43 or 0.00933955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.87 or 0.06533470 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,800 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

