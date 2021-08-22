CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $34.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.