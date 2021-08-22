Cubiex Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $197,885.23 and $354.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00157975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.65 or 0.99779353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00929721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06607890 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

