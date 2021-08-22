Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,394 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.88 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

