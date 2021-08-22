Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gold Fields by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.97 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.