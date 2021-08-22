Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

