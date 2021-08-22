Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

