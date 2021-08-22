Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIHC opened at $3.79 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

UIHC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

