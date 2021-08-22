CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 46,546 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 887.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 14,603,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185,072. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

