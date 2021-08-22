CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises about 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,708. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

