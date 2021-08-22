CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.38.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.