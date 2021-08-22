CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.