CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. 289,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

