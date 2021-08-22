CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.47 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

