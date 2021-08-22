CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

