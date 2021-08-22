Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $73.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $48.59. 9,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,769,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

