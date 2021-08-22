David A. Beitel Sells 1,276 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $120,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $96.03 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.