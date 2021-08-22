Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $171.67 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $171.67 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,103,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,385,643 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

