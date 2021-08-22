Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Up 1% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $503,741.08 and $2,176.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101692 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.