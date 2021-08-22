Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DE opened at $351.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

