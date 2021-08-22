Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

