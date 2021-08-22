Delphy (DPY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,228.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $457,771.62 and approximately $34,228.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

