Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $689.81 million and approximately $98.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

