DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 3.6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 2,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $188,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,358 shares of company stock worth $2,320,646 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

