Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.86. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.