Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $107.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $7,293,342. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

