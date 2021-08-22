DIA Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $89.87 million and approximately $30.54 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

