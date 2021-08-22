DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.