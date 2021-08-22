Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

DLR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,693. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

