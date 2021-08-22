Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.