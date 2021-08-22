DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

