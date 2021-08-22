Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $77.75.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.