Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 803,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 112,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

