Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 8,050 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the period. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares during the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30.

