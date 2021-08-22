Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.