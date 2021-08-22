DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.54 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, DODO has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $236.85 million and approximately $125.54 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00811882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101782 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

