Doma (NYSE:DOMA) vs. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Head to Head Contrast

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Doma alerts:

This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A First American Financial 11.95% 16.19% 5.83%

This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A First American Financial $7.09 billion 1.06 $696.43 million $5.45 12.58

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Doma and First American Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. First American Financial has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than First American Financial.

Summary

First American Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, title insurance, closing services, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.