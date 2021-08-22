Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.