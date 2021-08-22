Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

