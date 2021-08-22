Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Reaches $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.34 or 0.99824991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.06 or 0.00912498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.20 or 0.06571565 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

