Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $107.21. 2,569,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

