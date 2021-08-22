Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $268.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,176. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

