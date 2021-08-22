Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 21,076 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE NVTA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

