Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WPC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.