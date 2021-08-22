Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

