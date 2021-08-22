Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

