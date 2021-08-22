Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.06 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

