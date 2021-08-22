Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,184 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

