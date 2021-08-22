Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,602 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

