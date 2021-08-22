DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

